Jan. 24, 2022 / 12:17 PM

Georgia firefighters rescue deer entangled in soccer net

By Ben Hooper

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Georgia rescued an athletic deer that became entangled in a goal net at a soccer complex.

The Savannah Fire Department said a crew from Station 7 responded Sunday to the Jennifer Ross Soccer Complex on a report of a deer in distress.

They arrived to find the deer's antlers and neck were entangled in a goal net.

"Firefighters used trauma sheers, wire cutters and a knife to carefully cut away the cords and extricate the buck," the department said in a Facebook post.

The deer appeared to be exhausted from trying to free itself, but uninjured.

"Once free, it wobbled a bit from exhaustion, then slowly trotted away," the post said.

Woman checking her email spam folder discovers $3M lottery jackpot
Odd News // 2 days ago
Woman checking her email spam folder discovers $3M lottery jackpot
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman checking her email spam folder for a missing message made a far more surprising discovery -- she had won a $3 million lottery jackpot.
Kid exasperated by snow strikes chord with viewers around world
Odd News // 2 days ago
Kid exasperated by snow strikes chord with viewers around world
Not many kids would admit to wanting to be in school on a snow day, but after a hard day of snow shoveling, 9-year-old Toronto resident Carter Trozzolo was ready to head back into the classroom.
Australian woman finds scorpion in package of broccoli
Odd News // 2 days ago
Australian woman finds scorpion in package of broccoli
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- An Australian woman said she was shocked to open a package of broccoli from a local supermarket to discover a live scorpion lurking inside.
Rescuers attach sausages to drones to lure dog to safety in England
Odd News // 2 days ago
Rescuers attach sausages to drones to lure dog to safety in England
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Rescuers working to draw a runaway dog away from dangerous mud flats in England lured the canine to safety by attaching a sausage to a drone.
French physicists create bubble that takes more than a year to pop
Odd News // 2 days ago
French physicists create bubble that takes more than a year to pop
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- A team of French physicists announced they blew a bubble that lasted for 465 days before popping.
Missouri corn art pays tribute to the Kansas City Chiefs
Odd News // 2 days ago
Missouri corn art pays tribute to the Kansas City Chiefs
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- A Missouri company specializing in custom corn art used a large field to pay tribute to the Kansas City Chiefs with a message: "KC Got Their Swagger Back."
Carrot-suited runner breaks marathon world record in Arizona
Odd News // 2 days ago
Carrot-suited runner breaks marathon world record in Arizona
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- A Utah runner broke a world record by completing an Arizona marathon in 2 hours, 44 minutes,12 seconds while dressed as a carrot.
Wildlife rescuers try to identify mystery animal that might be dog or coyote
Odd News // 3 days ago
Wildlife rescuers try to identify mystery animal that might be dog or coyote
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Wildlife experts in Pennsylvania said they are having genetic testing done to identify a mystery animal that might be a dog or a coyote.
Retired Staten Island Ferry boat bought by Colin Jost and Pete Davidson
Odd News // 3 days ago
Retired Staten Island Ferry boat bought by Colin Jost and Pete Davidson
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- A retired Staten Island Ferry boat put up for auction by New York City was bought by Saturday Night Live stars Colin Jost and Pete Davidson, along with a club owner.
Virginia Lottery player wins $100, then $200, then $400 -- then $100,000
Odd News // 3 days ago
Virginia Lottery player wins $100, then $200, then $400 -- then $100,000
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- A Virginia man's lottery hot streak started with a $100 win and continued with a $200 prize, a $400 win and finally a $100,000 jackpot.
