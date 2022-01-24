Georgia firefighters rescue deer entangled in soccer net

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Georgia rescued an athletic deer that became entangled in a goal net at a soccer complex.

The Savannah Fire Department said a crew from Station 7 responded Sunday to the Jennifer Ross Soccer Complex on a report of a deer in distress.

Advertisement

They arrived to find the deer's antlers and neck were entangled in a goal net.

"Firefighters used trauma sheers, wire cutters and a knife to carefully cut away the cords and extricate the buck," the department said in a Facebook post.

The deer appeared to be exhausted from trying to free itself, but uninjured.

"Once free, it wobbled a bit from exhaustion, then slowly trotted away," the post said.