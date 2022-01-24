Security camera captures Amazon delivery driver's bear encounter

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A California homeowner's security camera was recording when an Amazon driver making a delivery to the house came face to face with a wandering bear.

The video, posted to Ring camera's official YouTube account, shows an Amazon delivery driver approaching the gate at the end of an Upland home's driveway.

The homeowner, identified as Josh, can be heard using the camera's two-way talk feature to alert the driver that the camera's motion sensor had triggered moments earlier due to a bear wandering around the property.

The bear comes into view of the camera, and the driver, as it walks across the top of the fence next to the gate.

The driver lifts his arms in the air to make himself appear larger while facing the bear, and the animal flees into the neighborhood.

The driver completed the delivery without further incident.