Wisconsin's Ice Castles attraction features ice-sculpted tunnels, slides

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin attraction featuring ice-sculpted tunnels, slides, fountains and other structures opened to the public after about 4,000 man-hours of preparation.

The Ice Castles attraction, which has become an annual tradition in Lake Geneva, features towering structures created from ice and is expected to remain open to the public through early March, if weather cooperates.

Wally Bullard, the Ice Castles event manager, said it takes months of preparation before the facility can open to the public.

"It's about 4,000 man hours to get the castle up. Anywhere from two to four months of set up and getting it ready to go," Bullard told Spectrum News 1. "It's about 25 million pounds, it's about 3 millions gallons of water."

Ice Castles also operates similar attractions in New York, New Hampshire, Minnesota and Utah.

"We're just excited to show off all this hard work to everybody, and we hope everyone who wants to gets a chance to come out," Bullard said.