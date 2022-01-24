Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Jan. 24, 2022 / 2:32 PM

Wisconsin's Ice Castles attraction features ice-sculpted tunnels, slides

By Ben Hooper

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin attraction featuring ice-sculpted tunnels, slides, fountains and other structures opened to the public after about 4,000 man-hours of preparation.

The Ice Castles attraction, which has become an annual tradition in Lake Geneva, features towering structures created from ice and is expected to remain open to the public through early March, if weather cooperates.

Advertisement

Wally Bullard, the Ice Castles event manager, said it takes months of preparation before the facility can open to the public.

"It's about 4,000 man hours to get the castle up. Anywhere from two to four months of set up and getting it ready to go," Bullard told Spectrum News 1. "It's about 25 million pounds, it's about 3 millions gallons of water."

Ice Castles also operates similar attractions in New York, New Hampshire, Minnesota and Utah.

"We're just excited to show off all this hard work to everybody, and we hope everyone who wants to gets a chance to come out," Bullard said.

Read More

Russian YouTuber's retractable lightsaber earns Guinness World Record Georgia firefighters rescue deer entangled in soccer net Woman checking her email spam folder discovers $3M lottery jackpot

Latest Headlines

Russian YouTuber's retractable lightsaber earns Guinness World Record
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Russian YouTuber's retractable lightsaber earns Guinness World Record
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A Russian YouTuber has been recognized by Guinness World Records as the inventor of the world's first retractable lightsaber.
Georgia firefighters rescue deer entangled in soccer net
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Georgia firefighters rescue deer entangled in soccer net
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Georgia rescued an athletic deer that became entangled in a goal net at a soccer complex.
Woman checking her email spam folder discovers $3M lottery jackpot
Odd News // 2 days ago
Woman checking her email spam folder discovers $3M lottery jackpot
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman checking her email spam folder for a missing message made a far more surprising discovery -- she had won a $3 million lottery jackpot.
Kid exasperated by snow strikes chord with viewers around world
Odd News // 2 days ago
Kid exasperated by snow strikes chord with viewers around world
Not many kids would admit to wanting to be in school on a snow day, but after a hard day of snow shoveling, 9-year-old Toronto resident Carter Trozzolo was ready to head back into the classroom.
Australian woman finds scorpion in package of broccoli
Odd News // 2 days ago
Australian woman finds scorpion in package of broccoli
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- An Australian woman said she was shocked to open a package of broccoli from a local supermarket to discover a live scorpion lurking inside.
Rescuers attach sausages to drones to lure dog to safety in England
Odd News // 2 days ago
Rescuers attach sausages to drones to lure dog to safety in England
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Rescuers working to draw a runaway dog away from dangerous mud flats in England lured the canine to safety by attaching a sausage to a drone.
French physicists create bubble that takes more than a year to pop
Odd News // 3 days ago
French physicists create bubble that takes more than a year to pop
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- A team of French physicists announced they blew a bubble that lasted for 465 days before popping.
Missouri corn art pays tribute to the Kansas City Chiefs
Odd News // 3 days ago
Missouri corn art pays tribute to the Kansas City Chiefs
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- A Missouri company specializing in custom corn art used a large field to pay tribute to the Kansas City Chiefs with a message: "KC Got Their Swagger Back."
Carrot-suited runner breaks marathon world record in Arizona
Odd News // 3 days ago
Carrot-suited runner breaks marathon world record in Arizona
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- A Utah runner broke a world record by completing an Arizona marathon in 2 hours, 44 minutes,12 seconds while dressed as a carrot.
Wildlife rescuers try to identify mystery animal that might be dog or coyote
Odd News // 3 days ago
Wildlife rescuers try to identify mystery animal that might be dog or coyote
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Wildlife experts in Pennsylvania said they are having genetic testing done to identify a mystery animal that might be a dog or a coyote.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Australian woman finds scorpion in package of broccoli
Australian woman finds scorpion in package of broccoli
Wildlife rescuers try to identify mystery animal that might be dog or coyote
Wildlife rescuers try to identify mystery animal that might be dog or coyote
Woman checking her email spam folder discovers $3M lottery jackpot
Woman checking her email spam folder discovers $3M lottery jackpot
Kid exasperated by snow strikes chord with viewers around world
Kid exasperated by snow strikes chord with viewers around world
Indian artist breaks Guinness World Record with massive drawing
Indian artist breaks Guinness World Record with massive drawing
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement