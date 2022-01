1/2

A Staten Island Ferry boat that was retired in August and put up for auction by New York City was bought by Colin Jost (R), alongside "Saturday Night Live!" co-star Pete Davidson and Stand comedy-club co-owner Paul Italia. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- A retired Staten Island Ferry boat put up for auction by New York City was bought by Saturday Night Live stars Colin Jost and Pete Davidson, along with a club owner. A representative for Jost, Davidson and Stand comedy-club co-owner Paul Italia confirmed the trio were the ones who placed the winning $280,100 bid for the John F. Kennedy, which shuttled commuters between Staten Island and Manhattan for 50 years before being retired due to "mechanical issues" in August. Advertisement

The boat's mechanical problems are not expected to be an issue, however, as the buyers plan to find it a permanent waterfront home and convert it into a live entertainment space and event venue.

The rep said the 5,200-person capacity boat would host comedy performances, art events and serve food.