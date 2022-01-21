Trending
Jan. 21, 2022

Missouri corn art pays tribute to the Kansas City Chiefs

By Ben Hooper

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- A Missouri company specializing in custom corn art used a large field to pay tribute to the Kansas City Chiefs with a message: "KC Got Their Swagger Back."

Precision Mazes, which previously paid tribute to the team with a massive corn field image of coach Andy Reid in 2020, said the latest Chiefs-themed project was inspired by a video of player Travis Kelce after the team's November victory against the Oakland Raiders.

"Something tells me I got my swagger back. Oh baby!" Kelce said in the clip.

Precision Mazes owner Rob Stouffer said the company took inspiration from the clip, as the Raiders game seemed to mark a turning point in the season.

"As the season was unfolding, we were like, 'Well we don't really think this might be the year,' but things kind of switched at the Raiders game," Stouffer told KCTV.

The "KC Got Their Swagger Back" message was etched in a corn field in Orrick, Mo.

"It seemed as if there was a new tenor in the city. There was a buzz. There was an excitement," Stouffer said. "As the team and the city was seemingly rebounding and coming back for another Super Bowl trip hopefully."

Stouffer said the company is working on another sports-themed project, this time without the involvement of corn.

"It is a way to demonstrate our capability. It's a way that we can show how we can work with lots of different textures," Stouffer said.

"We're known for creating corn mazes. People think of those as green crops. This is a way we can make and create great images in soil. We can do so in sand and in snow."

