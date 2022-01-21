Trending
Odd News
Jan. 21, 2022

Carrot-suited runner breaks marathon world record in Arizona

By Ben Hooper

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- A Utah runner broke a world record by completing an Arizona marathon in 2 hours, 44 minutes, 12 seconds while dressed as a carrot.

Jordan Maddocks, 35, of Draper, participated in the Jan. 16 Rock 'n' Roll Arizona Marathon in Phoenix, and his time of 2:44:12 beat the previous record of 2:45:08, which was set by carrot-suited runner Andrew Lawrence at London's Virgin Money London Marathon in 2017.

Maddocks, whose efforts raised funds for substance abuse charity Release Recovery Foundation, said the carrot suit was representative of his own quest to make healthier life choices.

"I have struggled with substance abuse in my past," Maddocks told Running Magazine. "Running has been my way out of that lifestyle."

Maddocks' record-breaking run earned accolades from Britain's World Carrot Museum on Twitter.

Maddocks previously broke the Guinness World Record for fastest marathon while dressed as a fruit in 2020, when he completed the same race with a time of 2:41:27 while wearing a banana costume.

