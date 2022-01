Jose Vasquez of Charlottesville, Va., said winning $100 from a scratch-off lottery ticket set off a hot streak that saw him win prizes of $200, $400 and $100,000. Photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- A Virginia man's lottery hot streak started with a $100 win and continued with a $200 prize, a $400 win and finally a $100,000 jackpot. Jose Vasquez of Charlottesville told Virginia Lottery officials he was left feeling lucky after a scratch-off ticket earned him a $100 prize, so he invested some of his winnings into another ticket that earned him $200. Advertisement

Vasquez said he decided to test his lucky streak and bought another ticket, which earned him $400, and he used a portion of those winnings to buy a Money Maker Crossword 5X ticket from the Cherry Avenue Market Store in Charlottesville.

The ticket was a $100,000 winner.

"I am happy since I have always wanted to open up my own company but did not have the funds to do so," the winner said.