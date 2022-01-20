'Agile' goat gives police 'a run for their money' in Ireland

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Police in Ireland said they are trying to find the owner of a loose goat that led officers on a chase after being seen running loose on a road.

The Garda Siochana, Ireland's national police service, said officers stationed in Milford were dispatched Thursday after a report of a goat running loose in a road in the Woodquarter area of Cranford.

Advertisement

"Goats are known to be agile and they have the ability to climb and balance in precarious places and this one is no different," the Garda Siochana Donegal said in a Facebook post. "He certainly gave Gardai a run for their money."

The goat was eventually captured safely and taken to the ISPCA Donegal Animal Rehabilitation Center.

"Not a baaaad outcome at all," the Facebook post quipped.

Police said they are trying to identify the goat's owner so the animal can be sent home.