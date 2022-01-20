Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Jan. 20, 2022 / 12:30 PM

'Agile' goat gives police 'a run for their money' in Ireland

By Ben Hooper

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Police in Ireland said they are trying to find the owner of a loose goat that led officers on a chase after being seen running loose on a road.

The Garda Siochana, Ireland's national police service, said officers stationed in Milford were dispatched Thursday after a report of a goat running loose in a road in the Woodquarter area of Cranford.

Advertisement

"Goats are known to be agile and they have the ability to climb and balance in precarious places and this one is no different," the Garda Siochana Donegal said in a Facebook post. "He certainly gave Gardai a run for their money."

The goat was eventually captured safely and taken to the ISPCA Donegal Animal Rehabilitation Center.

"Not a baaaad outcome at all," the Facebook post quipped.

Police said they are trying to identify the goat's owner so the animal can be sent home.

Read More

19-year-old pilot becomes youngest woman to circumnavigate the world North Carolina man's family of pranksters didn't believe his lottery win Alligator spotted swimming in wastewater at former phosphate mining plant

Latest Headlines

19-year-old pilot becomes youngest woman to circumnavigate the world
Odd News // 1 hour ago
19-year-old pilot becomes youngest woman to circumnavigate the world
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- A 19-year-old British-Belgian pilot's globe-circling adventure broke two Guinness World Records, including becoming the youngest woman to circumnavigate the globe solo.
Police arrest 'Elsa' as prime suspect behind winter storm
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Police arrest 'Elsa' as prime suspect behind winter storm
After a snowstorm froze over the eastern portion of the United States, South Carolina police released bodycam footage showing the arrest of a well-known ice queen -- Elsa from Disney's "Frozen."
North Carolina man's family of pranksters didn't believe his lottery win
Odd News // 19 hours ago
North Carolina man's family of pranksters didn't believe his lottery win
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said his family's tendency for pranking each other made it difficult to convince them he had won a $250,000 lottery prize.
Alligator spotted swimming in wastewater at former phosphate mining plant
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Alligator spotted swimming in wastewater at former phosphate mining plant
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Florida said a trapper is working to remove an alligator found swimming in wastewater from a former phosphate mining facility.
Message in a bottle found in Australian river after 25 years
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Message in a bottle found in Australian river after 25 years
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- An Australian man found a 25-year-old message in a bottle in a river and found the sender by using social media.
Alert system mistake warns Missouri residents Joker is on the loose
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Alert system mistake warns Missouri residents Joker is on the loose
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reassuring the public that Batman villain Joker is not on the loose after a staff member sent an emergency alert mobile devices.
Possibly world's largest potato to receive DNA test in bid for Guinness record
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Possibly world's largest potato to receive DNA test in bid for Guinness record
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- A New Zealand couple who grew what they believe to be the world's largest potato said a sliver of the spud has been sent for DNA testing in their bid to have it declared a Guinness World Record.
Escaped water buffalo found roaming in California road
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Escaped water buffalo found roaming in California road
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The California Highway Patrol helped corral an escaped water buffalo that was spotted wandering loose in the middle of a road.
Teenager breaks his own blindfolded puzzle cube speed record
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Teenager breaks his own blindfolded puzzle cube speed record
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- A teenager participating in a Florida competition broke his own Guinness World Record for fastest time to solve a rotating puzzle cube while blindfolded.
Stuck dog rescued from cinder block wall in Arizona
Odd News // 1 day ago
Stuck dog rescued from cinder block wall in Arizona
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Arizona came to the assistance of a curious dog that stuck his head through a hole in a cinder block wall and became stuck.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Man wins $300,000 lottery prize while waiting at drive-through
Man wins $300,000 lottery prize while waiting at drive-through
225.13-pound ball of human hair breaks Guinness World Record
225.13-pound ball of human hair breaks Guinness World Record
Two men sentenced after trying to smuggle drugs in baked bean cans
Two men sentenced after trying to smuggle drugs in baked bean cans
'World's largest' cast-iron skillet travels down Tennessee highway
'World's largest' cast-iron skillet travels down Tennessee highway
Escaped hermit crab found down the street three months later
Escaped hermit crab found down the street three months later
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement