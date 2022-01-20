Deer crashes through Alabama flower shop window

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The owner of an Alabama flower shop shared security camera footage of a deer crashing in through a large window and wreaking havoc inside the store.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office confirmed a white-tailed deer crashed through the front window of Bloom in Pike Road on Wednesday morning.

Bloom posted security camera footage of the deer trashing the unoccupied store on Facebook.

"Guess this guy just wanted some pretties for his lady," the store's owner wrote.

The post said the damage to the store was severe.

"Thankfully no one was there to be hurt," the owner said. "As for my shop, it's destroyed, and I am at a loss of words to describe how heartbreaking it is to see all the hard work and dedication demolished within minutes."

The owner said the store will be closed temporarily for repairs.