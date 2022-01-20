West Virginia reporter hit by car while delivering live report on TV

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- A West Virginia TV news reporter was struck by a car during a live broadcast -- and quickly got back up to finish her report.

Tori Yorgey, a reporter for WSAZ-TV, was delivering a live report at the scene of a water main break in Dunbar when a car struck her from the back.

"Oh my God. I just got by a car, but I'm OK," Yorgey said, while climbing back to her feet.

"That's a first for you on TV, Tori," anchor Tim Irr said.

The driver of the car could be heard stopping to check on Yorgey.

"You know that's live TV for ya," she said. "It's all good! I actually got hit by a car in college too, just like that. I am so glad I'm OK."

The driver apologized as Yorgey readjusted her camera and lights.

"Ma'am, you're so sweet, and you are OK," Yorgey replied.

The reporter is in her last week at WSAZ-TV and is scheduled to start at Pittsburgh's WTAE-TV in February.

"You know this is my last week on the job, and I would think this would happen," Yorgey told Irr.

Yorgey then finished delivering her report.