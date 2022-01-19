Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Jan. 19, 2022 / 5:50 PM

North Carolina man's family of pranksters didn't believe his lottery win

By Ben Hooper
North Carolina man's family of pranksters didn't believe his lottery win
Danny Sims, who collected a $250,000 lottery jackpot in North Carolina, said he had trouble convincing his family that his ticket was legitimate due to their tendency to play pranks on each other. Photo courtesy of the North Carolina Education Lottery

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said his family's tendency for pranking each other made it difficult to convince them he had won a $250,000 lottery prize.

Danny Sims, 43, of Ellenboro, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he bought a 20X The Cash scratch-off ticket from the Key Largo Food Mart in Mooresboro.

Advertisement

"It took me a while to realize I actually won something after the shock wore off," Sims said. "I was so excited I had tears in my eyes."

Sims said he initially thought he had won $25, but soon realized he had scored a $250,000 jackpot.

"I just froze and thought, 'Oh my God,'" Sims said. "I thought it couldn't be real. It was so hard to believe."

Sims said he tried to tell his family about his good fortune, but convincing them he was telling the truth turned out to be a near-impossible task.

"We are pranksters," Sims said. "We are always pranking each other, so they thought I was just messing with them."

The winner said his family will have to believe him when he uses some of his prize money to help pay off his stepfather's house.

Advertisement

Read More

Man wins $300,000 lottery prize while waiting at drive-through $1 million jackpot is Pennsylvania man's fourth major lottery prize Listening to mom leads to lottery jackpot of over $1M

Latest Headlines

Alligator spotted swimming in wastewater at former phosphate mining plant
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Alligator spotted swimming in wastewater at former phosphate mining plant
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Florida said a trapper is working to remove an alligator found swimming in wastewater from a former phosphate mining facility.
Message in a bottle found in Australian river after 25 years
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Message in a bottle found in Australian river after 25 years
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- An Australian man found a 25-year-old message in a bottle in a river and found the sender by using social media.
Alert system mistake warns Missouri residents Joker is on the loose
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Alert system mistake warns Missouri residents Joker is on the loose
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reassuring the public that Batman villain Joker is not on the loose after a staff member sent an emergency alert mobile devices.
Possibly world's largest potato to receive DNA test in bid for Guinness record
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Possibly world's largest potato to receive DNA test in bid for Guinness record
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- A New Zealand couple who grew what they believe to be the world's largest potato said a sliver of the spud has been sent for DNA testing in their bid to have it declared a Guinness World Record.
Escaped water buffalo found roaming in California road
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Escaped water buffalo found roaming in California road
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The California Highway Patrol helped corral an escaped water buffalo that was spotted wandering loose in the middle of a road.
Teenager breaks his own blindfolded puzzle cube speed record
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Teenager breaks his own blindfolded puzzle cube speed record
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- A teenager participating in a Florida competition broke his own Guinness World Record for fastest time to solve a rotating puzzle cube while blindfolded.
Stuck dog rescued from cinder block wall in Arizona
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Stuck dog rescued from cinder block wall in Arizona
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Arizona came to the assistance of a curious dog that stuck his head through a hole in a cinder block wall and became stuck.
225.13-pound ball of human hair breaks Guinness World Record
Odd News // 1 week ago
225.13-pound ball of human hair breaks Guinness World Record
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A ball of human hair started by an Ohio salon owner before being turned over to Ripley's Believe It or Not! broke a Guinness World Record when it grew to 225.13 pounds.
Man wins $300,000 lottery prize while waiting at drive-through
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man wins $300,000 lottery prize while waiting at drive-through
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man said he left a fast food drive-through line without placing an order when he discovered he had won a $300,000 lottery prize.
New York woman's lost dog turns up 5 years later, 1,000 miles from home
Odd News // 1 day ago
New York woman's lost dog turns up 5 years later, 1,000 miles from home
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- A New York woman whose dog went missing five years ago was reunited with the canine when the pet turned up at a shelter 1,000 miles away in Tennessee.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Two men sentenced after trying to smuggle drugs in baked bean cans
Two men sentenced after trying to smuggle drugs in baked bean cans
Man wins $300,000 lottery prize while waiting at drive-through
Man wins $300,000 lottery prize while waiting at drive-through
'World's largest' cast-iron skillet travels down Tennessee highway
'World's largest' cast-iron skillet travels down Tennessee highway
Retired Staten Island Ferry boat up for auction
Retired Staten Island Ferry boat up for auction
Indian artist breaks Guinness World Record with massive drawing
Indian artist breaks Guinness World Record with massive drawing
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement