Escaped water buffalo found roaming in California road

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The California Highway Patrol helped corral an escaped water buffalo that was spotted wandering loose in the middle of a road.

The CHP said an officer responded to the area of North Zediker and Ashlan avenues in Fresno when residents reported a loose water buffalo standing in the middle of a roadway.

Dan Villanueva, the local resident who reported the animal sighting to CHP, said he was concerned for the safety of the animal and passing drivers.

"I was on my way back from the store, and he was standing there in the road, and I didn't want anybody to get hit," Villanueva told the Fresno Bee.

A CHP officer arrived on the scene and, with Villanueva's help, was able to guide the water buffalo into a fenced-in area.

The animal's owners, cousins Ken Moua and Leng Moua, were called to the scene and walked the water buffalo back to their property, located nearby.