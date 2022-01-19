Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Jan. 19, 2022 / 4:54 PM

Message in a bottle found in Australian river after 25 years

By Ben Hooper
Message in a bottle found in Australian river after 25 years
Marty Monson, of King Island, Australia, found a message in a bottle washed up along the Sea Elephant River that turned out to have been sent by a King Island resident 25 years earlier. Photo by Atlantios/Pixabay.com

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- An Australian man found a 25-year-old message in a bottle in a river and found the sender by using social media.

Marty Monson, of King Island, said he found the bottle in early January along the Sea Elephant River and posted photos of it and the faded message he found inside to a community Facebook group.

Advertisement

The message, dated June 14, 1996, was signed by Mark Burton and included contact information, but Monson said the phone numbers apparently were out of date.

"There were a couple of numbers on the message, but being so old, we couldn't get through," Monson told The Examiner newspaper.

Burton said he recently received messages from his sister and mother alerting him to Monson's post, and when he looked he was shocked to see the message in a bottle he and a friend had tossed into the river 25 years earlier.

"It's one of those things you do as a kid, and you don't think anything will come of it," Burton said.

Monson said he was surprised and delighted to receive a message from Burton about his post.

"I just couldn't believe how long it had been floating around for," Monson said of the bottle.

Advertisement

Read More

Alert system mistake warns Missouri residents Joker is on the loose Possibly world's largest potato to receive DNA test in bid for Guinness record Escaped water buffalo found roaming in California road

Latest Headlines

Alert system mistake warns Missouri residents Joker is on the loose
Odd News // 55 minutes ago
Alert system mistake warns Missouri residents Joker is on the loose
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reassuring the public that Batman villain Joker is not on the loose after a staff member sent an emergency alert mobile devices.
Possibly world's largest potato to receive DNA test in bid for Guinness record
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Possibly world's largest potato to receive DNA test in bid for Guinness record
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- A New Zealand couple who grew what they believe to be the world's largest potato said a sliver of the spud has been sent for DNA testing in their bid to have it declared a Guinness World Record.
Escaped water buffalo found roaming in California road
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Escaped water buffalo found roaming in California road
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The California Highway Patrol helped corral an escaped water buffalo that was spotted wandering loose in the middle of a road.
Teenager breaks his own blindfolded puzzle cube speed record
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Teenager breaks his own blindfolded puzzle cube speed record
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- A teenager participating in a Florida competition broke his own Guinness World Record for fastest time to solve a rotating puzzle cube while blindfolded.
Stuck dog rescued from cinder block wall in Arizona
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Stuck dog rescued from cinder block wall in Arizona
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Arizona came to the assistance of a curious dog that stuck his head through a hole in a cinder block wall and became stuck.
225.13-pound ball of human hair breaks Guinness World Record
Odd News // 1 week ago
225.13-pound ball of human hair breaks Guinness World Record
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A ball of human hair started by an Ohio salon owner before being turned over to Ripley's Believe It or Not! broke a Guinness World Record when it grew to 225.13 pounds.
Man wins $300,000 lottery prize while waiting at drive-through
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man wins $300,000 lottery prize while waiting at drive-through
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man said he left a fast food drive-through line without placing an order when he discovered he had won a $300,000 lottery prize.
New York woman's lost dog turns up 5 years later, 1,000 miles from home
Odd News // 1 day ago
New York woman's lost dog turns up 5 years later, 1,000 miles from home
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- A New York woman whose dog went missing five years ago was reunited with the canine when the pet turned up at a shelter 1,000 miles away in Tennessee.
Minnesota parents use multicolored ice blocks to build front yard igloo
Odd News // 1 day ago
Minnesota parents use multicolored ice blocks to build front yard igloo
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- A Minnesota family's home is grabbing the attention of passers-by with an unusual new feature in their front yard: a more than 6-foot-tall igloo featuring multicolored blocks of ice.
Spider-Man art from 1984 Marvel Comics series breaks record at $3.36M
Odd News // 1 day ago
Spider-Man art from 1984 Marvel Comics series breaks record at $3.36M
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- An auction house said a Marvel Comics page featuring the first appearance of Spider-Man's iconic black costume sold for a record-breaking $3.36 million.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Two men sentenced after trying to smuggle drugs in baked bean cans
Two men sentenced after trying to smuggle drugs in baked bean cans
Man wins $300,000 lottery prize while waiting at drive-through
Man wins $300,000 lottery prize while waiting at drive-through
'World's largest' cast-iron skillet travels down Tennessee highway
'World's largest' cast-iron skillet travels down Tennessee highway
Retired Staten Island Ferry boat up for auction
Retired Staten Island Ferry boat up for auction
Indian artist breaks Guinness World Record with massive drawing
Indian artist breaks Guinness World Record with massive drawing
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement