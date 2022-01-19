Trending
Jan. 19, 2022

Alligator spotted swimming in wastewater at former phosphate mining plant

By Ben Hooper

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Florida said a trapper is working to remove an alligator found swimming in wastewater from a former phosphate mining facility.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program was contacted to help remove an alligator spotted swimming in the water at the former Piney Point phosphate mining facility.

The commission said a trapper is working with staff at the facility to remove the alligator from the wastewater.

The alligator is estimated to be 8 to 9 feet long.

State lawmakers allocated $100 million in 2021 to permanently close and clean up the Piney Point site.

