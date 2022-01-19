Trending
Odd News
Jan. 19, 2022

Teenager breaks his own blindfolded puzzle cube speed record

By Ben Hooper

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- A teenager participating in a Florida competition broke his own Guinness World Record for fastest time to solve a rotating puzzle cube while blindfolded.

Guinness World Records confirmed that Tommy Cherry solved a 3x3x3 cube in 14.67 seconds at the World Cubing Association's Florida Fall 2021 competition in December, shaving .6 second off his previous record set in August 2021.

"It feels amazing to have the world record. It was such a great moment when all the time and effort I've put in over the years finally paid off the first time I broke the world record," Cherry told Guinness after breaking his own record.

Cherry said he thinks he can break the record again.

"I still see room for improvement, so I want to try continuing to set records in 3x3x3 blindfolded," he said. "Although I still have quite a sizable way to go, I eventually want to try for the world records for solving the 4x4x4 cube blindfolded and/or the 5x5x5 cube blindfolded."

