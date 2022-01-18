Trending
Jan. 18, 2022 / 4:00 PM

Minnesota parents use multicolored ice blocks to build front yard igloo

By Ben Hooper

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- A Minnesota family's home is grabbing the attention of passers-by with an unusual new feature in their front yard: a more than 6-foot-tall igloo featuring multicolored blocks of ice.

Ashley and Ryan Thorson, of Owatonna, said they devised the idea for the igloo as a means of occupying their three young sons.

"To keep three boys occupied and entertained takes some creative doing sometimes," Ashley Thorson told WCCO-TV.

The couple said they used aluminum trays to freeze approximately 250 blocks of ice, many of them dyed an array of colors, and then spent more than 12 hours over the course of four days assembling them into an igloo with snow from their yard.

"You get about two-thirds of the way through and you don't want to do it anymore, but you're way too invested so you kind of have to finish," Ryan Thorson said.

The parents said installing the roof was the most difficult part of the construction. It only suffered from one structural failure.

"We only had one wall fall down when we were about five rows up, but since then, since it was nice and warm it kind melted and now it's actually pretty solid," the mother said.

The igloo is drawing attention from passersby. Ryan Thorson tweeted photos showing it being illuminated from the inside, causing the colored ice blocks to glow.

"Hopefully, it brings as many smiles to other people as it has our family," Ashley Thorson said.

