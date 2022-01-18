$20 million Missouri mansion includes Ferris wheel, bowling alley

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- A mansion listed for $20 million in Missouri comes with some unusual amenities, including a Ferris wheel, bowling alley and water park.

The English Country Estate at 7 Hillside Court in Flint Hill is listed by VIP Group's Chad Matlick and Deanna Matlick, and Saundra Porgelis with Coldwell Banker Gundaker.

The 20,000-square-foot home includes horse stables, a sports and event venue, Ferris wheel, bowling alley, theater, video game arcade and water park that features multiple slides and a lazy river.

The unusual house has six staircases, an elevator and several secret tunnels and hidden passages, the listing agents said.