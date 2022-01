An Anderson, S.C., man said he was waiting in line at a fast food drive-through when he discovered he had won a $300,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man said he left a fast food drive-through line without placing an order when he discovered he had won a $300,000 lottery prize. The Anderson man told South Carolina Education Lottery officials he was waiting in a long drive-through line when he decided to scratch off a lottery ticket he had purchased earlier from the Expressway #25 store in Anderson. Advertisement

The player said he was shocked when the $300,000 Money Match ticket revealed the top prize.

"I had to double and triple check it," he said. "Then I had to make sure my heart was still working."

The man said he ended up leaving the drive-through line without placing an order.

The winner said he already started to put his prize money to good use.

"I retired," he said.