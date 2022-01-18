Retired Staten Island Ferry boat up for auction

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- A former Staten Island Ferry boat is up for auction at a reduced price after being retired in the summer because of mechanical issues.

The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services listed the boat, the John F. Kennedy, on auction website Public Surplus after it failed to sell for the asking price of $250,000.

Advertisement

The auction started at the reduced price of $125,000.

The John F. Kennedy spent about 50 years in service, shuttling commuters between Staten Island and Manhattan. It was retired from service in August.

The auction listing states the boat, which is currently inoperable due to "mechanical issues," is being sold "as is" and "where is." The auction ends Wednesday.