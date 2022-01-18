Florida troopers block 12-foot alligator from trying to cross highway

Travel advisory: Troopers are trying to keep this 12 foot from the Interstate 75 travel lanes @ mile marker 78 in Collier County on Alley! Please drive cautiously! pic.twitter.com/EzX3BgQNt6— FHP SWFL (@FHPSWFL) January 17, 2022

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The Florida Highway Patrol said troopers were summoned to the side of a busy highway to prevent a 12-foot alligator from wandering into traffic.

The FHP said troopers stationed in Collier County responded to the side of Interstate 75 at mile marker 78 when drivers reported an approximately 12-foot alligator that appeared to be preparing to attempt to cross the road.

Troopers arrived on the scene and worked to keep the reptile out of the roadway.

The FHP tweeted a photo of the gator at the side of the highway and urged drivers in the area to use caution.