Giant, spinning ice disk returns to Maine river, freezes in place

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- A giant, spinning ice disk formed on a Maine river where the phenomenon has been spotted before -- and subsequently froze in place.

Residents of Westbrook said the ice disk, which first formed in the Presumpscot River in 2019, returned to the river this week, but it had frozen in place as of Wednesday.

Riverside restaurant The Frog and Turtle shared a video of the disc on Facebook, and Westbrook Mayor Michael Foley posted some aerial photos.

Foley said he is hoping the ice disk will prove a draw for tourists and a boon to local businesses.

"Stay in safe areas, look at it from afar and we encourage people to not go on the ice in any conditions," Foley told NBC Boston.