Florida police officer rescues dolphin entangled in fishing net

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- A Florida police officer used a pole and a knife to rescue a dolphin spotted entangled in a fishing net in Biscayne Bay.
The Miami-Dade Police Department said Marine Patrol Unit officer Nelson Silva responded to the bay, near the Shorecrest area of Miami, when the unit received a call about a juvenile dolphin in distress.
Advertisement
Silva drove his patrol boat to the dolphin's location and a video posted to Facebook by the Police Department shows him using a pole to snare the net and pull it closer to his vessel.
The video then shows Silva using a knife to cut through the net and free the dolphin.
"I got you, buddy," Silva says in the footage.
The dolphin hurriedly swims off after being freed .