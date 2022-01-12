Firefighters rescue swan stuck to ice on frozen Massachusetts river

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Massachusetts rescued a swan spotted frozen to the ice covering the Mystic River.

The Somerville Fire Department responded to the river, near Assembly Row, just after noon on Tuesday when a call came in about a bird in distress.

Advertisement

Firefighters discovered a swan appeared to be stuck to the ice about 50 feet from shore, so crews used an ice sled to reach the bird.

The swan was extracted from the ice and turned over to Somerville Animal Control, which it o the New England Wildlife Center for care.