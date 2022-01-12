Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Jan. 12, 2022 / 3:32 PM

Firefighters rescue swan stuck to ice on frozen Massachusetts river

By Ben Hooper

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Massachusetts rescued a swan spotted frozen to the ice covering the Mystic River.

The Somerville Fire Department responded to the river, near Assembly Row, just after noon on Tuesday when a call came in about a bird in distress.

Advertisement

Firefighters discovered a swan appeared to be stuck to the ice about 50 feet from shore, so crews used an ice sled to reach the bird.

The swan was extracted from the ice and turned over to Somerville Animal Control, which it o the New England Wildlife Center for care.

Read More

Electric Porsche breaks world record with mine-to-mountain drive Moose rescued from Colorado basement after window well fall 'A Nightmare on Elm Street' house sells for $2.8 million

Latest Headlines

Electric Porsche breaks world record with mine-to-mountain drive
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Electric Porsche breaks world record with mine-to-mountain drive
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- An all-electric Porsche took an unusual route that started in a mine and ended on a mountain to break the Guinness World Record for the greatest altitude change ever achieved by an electric car.
Moose rescued from Colorado basement after window well fall
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Moose rescued from Colorado basement after window well fall
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Colorado came to the rescue of a moose that fell into a home's window well and ended up trapped in the house's basement.
'A Nightmare on Elm Street' house sells for $2.8 million
Odd News // 3 hours ago
'A Nightmare on Elm Street' house sells for $2.8 million
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- A Los Angeles home made famous by the 1984 slasher film "A Nightmare on Elm Street" sold for $2.8 million -- and it came with Bo Burnham's guest house.
Lottery vending machine's lack of $10 tickets leads to $50,000 prize
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Lottery vending machine's lack of $10 tickets leads to $50,000 prize
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said a store's lottery vending machine was out of $10 scratch-off tickets, leading him to purchase the $5 ticket that earned him a $50,000 prize.
Yale class on boosting happiness surges in popularity amid COVID-19
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Yale class on boosting happiness surges in popularity amid COVID-19
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A Yale University professor said her free online course on the science of living a happy life has seen enrollment spike by about 3,000 percent during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dog who fled before wildfire rescued from snow 4 months later
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Dog who fled before wildfire rescued from snow 4 months later
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A dog who went missing while his owner was preparing to evacuate during California's Caldor Fire was reunited with his family four months later after being rescued from deep snow.
8-pound, 5-ounce shoal bass breaks 45-year-old state record in Georgia
Odd News // 1 day ago
8-pound, 5-ounce shoal bass breaks 45-year-old state record in Georgia
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Georgia confirmed an angler broke a 45-year-old state record when he reeled in an 8-pound, 5-ounce shoal bass from the Chattahoochee River.
Squirrel rescued from storm drain cover in England
Odd News // 1 day ago
Squirrel rescued from storm drain cover in England
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Firefighters in England were summoned to a street in which animal rescuers were having difficulty extracting a squirrel with its head stuck in a storm drain cover.
Scottish siblings in their 30s meet for first time, thanks to eBay purchase
Odd News // 1 day ago
Scottish siblings in their 30s meet for first time, thanks to eBay purchase
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A pair of Scottish siblings who grew up in the same city met for the first time in their 30s, thanks to an eBay purchase that led to a family connection.
Circus performer's 29.8-foot unicycle breaks world record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Circus performer's 29.8-foot unicycle breaks world record
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A Czech circus performer broke a Guinness World Record when he rode a unicycle measuring 29.8 feet tall in Hungary.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

More than 80 escaped ostriches run loose through Chinese city
More than 80 escaped ostriches run loose through Chinese city
Rare fish found in Ohio waters for the first time since 1939
Rare fish found in Ohio waters for the first time since 1939
Circus performer's 29.8-foot unicycle breaks world record
Circus performer's 29.8-foot unicycle breaks world record
Scottish siblings in their 30s meet for first time, thanks to eBay purchase
Scottish siblings in their 30s meet for first time, thanks to eBay purchase
Dog who fled before wildfire rescued from snow 4 months later
Dog who fled before wildfire rescued from snow 4 months later
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement