Electric Porsche breaks world record with mine-to-mountain drive

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- An all-electric Porsche took an unusual route that started in a mine and ended on a mountain to break the Guinness World Record for the greatest altitude change ever achieved by an electric car.

The German automaker said the Taycan Cross Turismo started its journey at a depth of 1,774 feet below sea level at Eagle Mine in Michigan's Upper Peninsula and used a ramp designed for mining equipment to return to the surface before crossing six states to the summit of Colorado's Pikes Peak, at an altitude of 14,115 feet.

The 33-hour, 48-minute journey broke a Guinness World Record by gaining an altitude of 15,889 feet -- just over 3 miles.

"It started as a 'what if?' -- a passion project, mixing our love for cars and travel and taking it to extremes," creative producer J.F. Musial, who led the record attempt, said in a statement. "We wanted to drive from the lowest point in America to one of the highest, Pikes Peak -- where we've spent countless hours filming the famous hill climb. The project relied on a lot of goodwill, and a car that's pretty much unique in its mix of abilities."