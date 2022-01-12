Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Jan. 12, 2022 / 2:00 PM

Moose rescued from Colorado basement after window well fall

By Ben Hooper
Moose rescued from Colorado basement after window well fall
A moose was rescued from a Breckinridge, Colo., basement after falling through a window well. Photo courtesy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Colorado came to the rescue of a moose that fell into a home's window well and ended up trapped in the house's basement.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said officers received a call about 3:30 p.m. Monday reporting a moose stuck in the basement of a Breckenridge home.

Advertisement

CPW said officers arrived to find the moose had fallen through a snow-covered window well while grazing and ended up getting inside the house.

"Responding officers opened doors to create exits for the moose, but could not get the moose to leave because it required going up a basement staircase to reach the exits," CPW said in a news release.

Officers ended up tranquilizing the moose and cutting off its antlers so it could fit up the staircase without further damaging the home. The agency said moose antlers typically fall off this time of year and would regrow in the spring.

The moose was carried outside and released back into the wild.

"It was a great team effort, and other than a small cut on its leg, the moose appeared to be healthy," CPW District Wildlife Manager Jake Kay said in the release.

Advertisement

CPW Area Wildlife Manager Jeromy Huntington said window wells can pose hazards to wildlife.

"Removing vegetation that may attract wildlife around the vicinity of window wells and covering below ground window wells with approved grates that allow people to escape will reduce the likelihood of wildlife becoming trapped, or in this case, having an unwelcome visitor in the home," he said.

Read More

'A Nightmare on Elm Street' house sells for $2.8 million Lottery vending machine's lack of $10 tickets leads to $50,000 prize Yale class on boosting happiness surges in popularity amid COVID-19

Latest Headlines

'A Nightmare on Elm Street' house sells for $2.8 million
Odd News // 1 hour ago
'A Nightmare on Elm Street' house sells for $2.8 million
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- A Los Angeles home made famous by the 1984 slasher film "A Nightmare on Elm Street" sold for $2.8 million -- and it came with Bo Burnham's guest house.
Lottery vending machine's lack of $10 tickets leads to $50,000 prize
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Lottery vending machine's lack of $10 tickets leads to $50,000 prize
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said a store's lottery vending machine was out of $10 scratch-off tickets, leading him to purchase the $5 ticket that earned him a $50,000 prize.
Yale class on boosting happiness surges in popularity amid COVID-19
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Yale class on boosting happiness surges in popularity amid COVID-19
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A Yale University professor said her free online course on the science of living a happy life has seen enrollment spike by about 3,000 percent during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dog who fled before wildfire rescued from snow 4 months later
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Dog who fled before wildfire rescued from snow 4 months later
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A dog who went missing while his owner was preparing to evacuate during California's Caldor Fire was reunited with his family four months later after being rescued from deep snow.
8-pound, 5-ounce shoal bass breaks 45-year-old state record in Georgia
Odd News // 22 hours ago
8-pound, 5-ounce shoal bass breaks 45-year-old state record in Georgia
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Georgia confirmed an angler broke a 45-year-old state record when he reeled in an 8-pound, 5-ounce shoal bass from the Chattahoochee River.
Squirrel rescued from storm drain cover in England
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Squirrel rescued from storm drain cover in England
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Firefighters in England were summoned to a street in which animal rescuers were having difficulty extracting a squirrel with its head stuck in a storm drain cover.
Scottish siblings in their 30s meet for first time, thanks to eBay purchase
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Scottish siblings in their 30s meet for first time, thanks to eBay purchase
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A pair of Scottish siblings who grew up in the same city met for the first time in their 30s, thanks to an eBay purchase that led to a family connection.
Circus performer's 29.8-foot unicycle breaks world record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Circus performer's 29.8-foot unicycle breaks world record
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A Czech circus performer broke a Guinness World Record when he rode a unicycle measuring 29.8 feet tall in Hungary.
Pair of escaped alpacas wander through California city
Odd News // 1 day ago
Pair of escaped alpacas wander through California city
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A father and son pair of alpacas escaped from their owner's home and went wandering for more than two hours through several neighborhoods of a California city.
Michigan man wins $402,063 lottery jackpot on 71st birthday
Odd News // 1 day ago
Michigan man wins $402,063 lottery jackpot on 71st birthday
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who bought a lottery ticket on his birthday checked the winning numbers the next day and discovered he had won a $402,063 jackpot.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

More than 80 escaped ostriches run loose through Chinese city
More than 80 escaped ostriches run loose through Chinese city
Rare fish found in Ohio waters for the first time since 1939
Rare fish found in Ohio waters for the first time since 1939
Circus performer's 29.8-foot unicycle breaks world record
Circus performer's 29.8-foot unicycle breaks world record
Scottish siblings in their 30s meet for first time, thanks to eBay purchase
Scottish siblings in their 30s meet for first time, thanks to eBay purchase
Dog who fled before wildfire rescued from snow 4 months later
Dog who fled before wildfire rescued from snow 4 months later
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement