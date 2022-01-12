Moose rescued from Colorado basement after window well fall

A moose was rescued from a Breckinridge, Colo., basement after falling through a window well. Photo courtesy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Colorado came to the rescue of a moose that fell into a home's window well and ended up trapped in the house's basement. Colorado Parks and Wildlife said officers received a call about 3:30 p.m. Monday reporting a moose stuck in the basement of a Breckenridge home. Advertisement

CPW said officers arrived to find the moose had fallen through a snow-covered window well while grazing and ended up getting inside the house.

"Responding officers opened doors to create exits for the moose, but could not get the moose to leave because it required going up a basement staircase to reach the exits," CPW said in a news release.

Officers ended up tranquilizing the moose and cutting off its antlers so it could fit up the staircase without further damaging the home. The agency said moose antlers typically fall off this time of year and would regrow in the spring.

The moose was carried outside and released back into the wild.

"It was a great team effort, and other than a small cut on its leg, the moose appeared to be healthy," CPW District Wildlife Manager Jake Kay said in the release.

CPW Area Wildlife Manager Jeromy Huntington said window wells can pose hazards to wildlife.

"Removing vegetation that may attract wildlife around the vicinity of window wells and covering below ground window wells with approved grates that allow people to escape will reduce the likelihood of wildlife becoming trapped, or in this case, having an unwelcome visitor in the home," he said.