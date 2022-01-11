Trending
Jan. 11, 2022 / 2:54 PM

Squirrel rescued from storm drain cover in England

By Ben Hooper

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Firefighters in England were summoned to a site at which animal rescuers were having difficulty extracting a squirrel with its head stuck in a storm drain cover.

Cleethorpes Wildlife Rescue said in a Facebook post that personnel responded Monday to a street in Grimsby in which a squirrel's head was wedged in the metal grate that covered a storm drain.

The rescuers attempted to extract the squirrel, "but it quickly became apparent that it wasn't coming out on its own."

The rescue team contacted Humberside Fire and Rescue for backup, and firefighters soon arrived on the scene and were able to get the squirrel unstuck.

The rescuers took the squirrel to receive veterinary care.

The wildlife rescue said it was only the second time in the group's history that a team had to call emergency services for help.

