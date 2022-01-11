Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Jan. 11, 2022 / 3:17 PM

8-pound, 5-ounce shoal bass breaks 45-year-old state record in Georgia

By Ben Hooper

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Georgia confirmed an angler broke a 45-year-old state record when he reeled in an 8-pound, 5-ounce shoal bass from the Chattahoochee River.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said Joseph Matthew McWhorter of Lanett, Ala., was fishing in the river near Columbus when he reeled in the unusually big bass.

Advertisement

The department said McWhorter's bass broke the state record of 8 pounds, 3 ounces, which has stood since 1977.

Shoal bass are designated as the official state riverine sportfish species in Georgia. They are native to the Chattahoochee and Flint River basins, and they were introduced in the Ocmulgee and Oconee rivers.

Read More

Squirrel rescued from storm drain cover in England Scottish siblings in their 30s meet for first time, thanks to eBay purchase Circus performer's 29.8-foot unicycle breaks world record

Latest Headlines

Dog who fled before wildfire rescued from snow 4 months later
Odd News // 1 minute ago
Dog who fled before wildfire rescued from snow 4 months later
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A dog who went missing while his owner was preparing to evacuate during California's Caldor Fire was reunited with his family four months later after being rescued from deep snow.
Squirrel rescued from storm drain cover in England
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Squirrel rescued from storm drain cover in England
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Firefighters in England were summoned to a street in which animal rescuers were having difficulty extracting a squirrel with its head stuck in a storm drain cover.
Scottish siblings in their 30s meet for first time, thanks to eBay purchase
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Scottish siblings in their 30s meet for first time, thanks to eBay purchase
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A pair of Scottish siblings who grew up in the same city met for the first time in their 30s, thanks to an eBay purchase that led to a family connection.
Circus performer's 29.8-foot unicycle breaks world record
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Circus performer's 29.8-foot unicycle breaks world record
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A Czech circus performer broke a Guinness World Record when he rode a unicycle measuring 29.8 feet tall in Hungary.
Pair of escaped alpacas wander through California city
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Pair of escaped alpacas wander through California city
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A father and son pair of alpacas escaped from their owner's home and went wandering for more than two hours through several neighborhoods of a California city.
Michigan man wins $402,063 lottery jackpot on 71st birthday
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Michigan man wins $402,063 lottery jackpot on 71st birthday
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who bought a lottery ticket on his birthday checked the winning numbers the next day and discovered he had won a $402,063 jackpot.
Herd of elk halts traffic on North Carolina highway
Odd News // 1 day ago
Herd of elk halts traffic on North Carolina highway
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Traffic on a North Carolina highway was brought to a standstill when a herd of elk approached the road and decided to cross.
Box of slides found at thrift store returned to Illinois woman
Odd News // 1 day ago
Box of slides found at thrift store returned to Illinois woman
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- An Illinois man who found a box of slides containing old family photos, including wedding and graduation pictures, was able to track down the owner and return the precious memories.
'Mysterious creature' spotted in zoo enclosure turns out to be toy crocodile
Odd News // 1 day ago
'Mysterious creature' spotted in zoo enclosure turns out to be toy crocodile
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Officials at a Welsh zoo said a "mysterious creature" spotted swimming in the banded mongoose enclosure was retrieved by keepers and identified as a toy crocodile.
More than 80 escaped ostriches run loose through Chinese city
Odd News // 1 day ago
More than 80 escaped ostriches run loose through Chinese city
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Drivers in a Chinese city captured video when they came upon an unusual traffic hazard -- a flock of more than 80 ostriches racing through the streets late at night.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

More than 80 escaped ostriches run loose through Chinese city
More than 80 escaped ostriches run loose through Chinese city
Louisiana men wrangle alligator spotted under parked car
Louisiana men wrangle alligator spotted under parked car
Rare fish found in Ohio waters for the first time since 1939
Rare fish found in Ohio waters for the first time since 1939
Herd of elk halts traffic on North Carolina highway
Herd of elk halts traffic on North Carolina highway
Adventurer, scientist become the first to ascend Earth's tallest mountain
Adventurer, scientist become the first to ascend Earth's tallest mountain
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement