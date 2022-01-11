Pair of escaped alpacas wander through California city

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A father and son pair of alpacas escaped from their owner's home and went wandering for more than two hours through several neighborhoods of a California city.

Witnesses in Oakland captured photos and videos when the two alpacas, named Boogie and Woogie, were spotted wandering in areas that included Knowland Park, an Interstate 580 underpass and multiple residential streets.

The California Highway Patrol and local animal control officers captured the alpacas and return them to their owner, Tobias Riday.

Riday said the alpacas escaped through a backyard gate that had been left unlocked.