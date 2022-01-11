Circus performer's 29.8-foot unicycle breaks world record

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A Czech circus performer broke a Guinness World Record when he rode a unicycle measuring 29.8 feet tall in Hungary.

Pavel Valla Bertini, a fifth-generation circus performer from the Czech Republic, was participating in the 14th International Circus Festival in Budapest when he rode around the ring on a unicycle that consisted of 17 wheels stacked vertically for a total height of 29.8 feet.

Advertisement

Bertini rode his unicycle for a distance of 66.6 feet around the Budapest Circus ring.

Bertini took the Guinness World Record for tallest rideable unicycle from U.S. circus performer Wesley Williams, who rode a 29.1-foot-tall unicycle in February 2020.