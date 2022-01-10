Trending
Odd News
Jan. 10, 2022

'Mysterious creature' spotted in zoo enclosure turns out to be toy crocodile

By Ben Hooper

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Officials at a Welsh zoo said a "mysterious creature" spotted swimming in the banded mongoose enclosure was retrieved by keepers and identified as a toy crocodile.

The Folly Farm Adventure Park & Zoo in Kilgetty, Wales, said in a Facebook post that a weekend visitor to the facility alerted staff to a "mysterious creature" in the banded mongoose exhibit.

"Was it a miniature Loch Ness Monster?" the Facebook post said. "A mysterious water lizard?"

Zookeepers were sent to capture the unidentified enclosure invader and "breathed a little sigh of relief" when they identified the animal as a toy crocodile that apparently had been dropped by a zoo visitor.

"It did give us all a laugh this gray Monday morning," the post said.

