Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Jan. 10, 2022 / 4:32 PM

Box of slides found at thrift store returned to Illinois woman

By Ben Hooper

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- An Illinois man who found a box of slides containing old family photos, including wedding and graduation pictures, was able to track down the owner and return the precious memories.

Greg Kozlick, 22, said he was shopping at a Goodwill store in Downer's Grove in June 2021 when he opened a wireless router box and discovered it was full of about 80 slides and a note that said, "Sue's wedding."

Advertisement

"Immediately my first thought was that I wanted to share them with the family, and reunite them with the memories." Kozlick told CNN.

Kozlick said he was finally able to buy a projector from another thrift store last week, and that allowed him to view the photos full-size and take pictures to post on Facebook.

Facebook users recognized the bride in the wedding photos as Sue Brose, whose granddaughter, Autumn Brose, was in Kozlick's high school class.

Kozlick visited Brose in nearby Lombard to return the slides in person.

"This is incredible. It's the best gift I could have had," Brose told WMAQ-TV. "I'm very sentimental about things like that and I just recently had a stroke so I'm actually thinking even more in those terms."

Advertisement

Brose said the slides were made from photos taken by her father. She said the pictures included shots from her wedding, her graduation and various family vacations.

Read More

'Mysterious creature' spotted in zoo enclosure turns out to be toy crocodile More than 80 escaped ostriches run loose through Chinese city Lost box of old family letters found in the road by distant relative

Latest Headlines

Michigan man wins $402,063 lottery jackpot on 71st birthday
Odd News // 38 minutes ago
Michigan man wins $402,063 lottery jackpot on 71st birthday
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who bought a lottery ticket on his birthday checked the winning numbers the next day and discovered he had won a $402,063 jackpot.
Herd of elk halts traffic on North Carolina highway
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Herd of elk halts traffic on North Carolina highway
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Traffic on a North Carolina highway was brought to a standstill when a herd of elk approached the road and decided to cross.
'Mysterious creature' spotted in zoo enclosure turns out to be toy crocodile
Odd News // 1 hour ago
'Mysterious creature' spotted in zoo enclosure turns out to be toy crocodile
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Officials at a Welsh zoo said a "mysterious creature" spotted swimming in the banded mongoose enclosure was retrieved by keepers and identified as a toy crocodile.
More than 80 escaped ostriches run loose through Chinese city
Odd News // 2 hours ago
More than 80 escaped ostriches run loose through Chinese city
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Drivers in a Chinese city captured video when they came upon an unusual traffic hazard -- a flock of more than 80 ostriches racing through the streets late at night.
Lost box of old family letters found in the road by distant relative
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Lost box of old family letters found in the road by distant relative
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- An Ontario woman who lost a box of her grandparents' old love letters when they fell from the back of a family member's vehicle was reunited with the precious heirlooms by a man who turned out to be a distant relative.
Canadian woman reunited with missing cat after 12 years
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Canadian woman reunited with missing cat after 12 years
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- An Ontario, Canada, woman whose cat fled from her home in summer 2010 was reunited with the missing feline when her pet turned up at a shelter 12 years later.
Sheriff's deputies round up loose kangaroo in Texas
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Sheriff's deputies round up loose kangaroo in Texas
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- A Texas sheriff's office said deputies helped an exotic pet owner round up a loose kangaroo that hopped away about 2 miles from home.
Virginia student gets $1M lottery ticket in his Christmas stocking
Odd News // 3 days ago
Virginia student gets $1M lottery ticket in his Christmas stocking
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- A lottery ticket placed in a Virginia college student's Christmas stocking by his mother ended up winning him a $1 million prize.
Airline returns precious family letters left on plane in Chicago
Odd News // 3 days ago
Airline returns precious family letters left on plane in Chicago
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- A file of precious family letters left behind on a plane that landed in Chicago was returned to the family weeks later, thanks to an airline employee's persistence.
Hog deer captured after escape from zoo in India
Odd News // 3 days ago
Hog deer captured after escape from zoo in India
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Officials at a zoo in India said a hog deer escaped from its enclosure and vaulted over a perimeter wall before being found roaming on a nearly vacant plot of land.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Adventurer, scientist become the first to ascend Earth's tallest mountain
Adventurer, scientist become the first to ascend Earth's tallest mountain
Louisiana men wrangle alligator spotted under parked car
Louisiana men wrangle alligator spotted under parked car
Los Angeles megamansion becomes most expensive property in U.S.
Los Angeles megamansion becomes most expensive property in U.S.
Woman carries lion down Kuwait street after animal's escape
Woman carries lion down Kuwait street after animal's escape
Rare fish found in Ohio waters for the first time since 1939
Rare fish found in Ohio waters for the first time since 1939
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement