Box of slides found at thrift store returned to Illinois woman

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- An Illinois man who found a box of slides containing old family photos, including wedding and graduation pictures, was able to track down the owner and return the precious memories.

Greg Kozlick, 22, said he was shopping at a Goodwill store in Downer's Grove in June 2021 when he opened a wireless router box and discovered it was full of about 80 slides and a note that said, "Sue's wedding."

Advertisement

"Immediately my first thought was that I wanted to share them with the family, and reunite them with the memories." Kozlick told CNN.

Kozlick said he was finally able to buy a projector from another thrift store last week, and that allowed him to view the photos full-size and take pictures to post on Facebook.

Facebook users recognized the bride in the wedding photos as Sue Brose, whose granddaughter, Autumn Brose, was in Kozlick's high school class.

Kozlick visited Brose in nearby Lombard to return the slides in person.

"This is incredible. It's the best gift I could have had," Brose told WMAQ-TV. "I'm very sentimental about things like that and I just recently had a stroke so I'm actually thinking even more in those terms."

Advertisement

Brose said the slides were made from photos taken by her father. She said the pictures included shots from her wedding, her graduation and various family vacations.