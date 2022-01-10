More than 80 escaped ostriches run loose through Chinese city

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Drivers in a Chinese city captured video when they came upon an unusual traffic hazard -- a flock of more than 80 ostriches racing through the streets late at night.

Videos captured early Saturday morning in Chongzuo City, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, show dozens of the large, flightless birds running through urban roads.

Local police said the ostriches escaped from a local farm through a gate that had been left unlocked. Police said most of the ostriches were rounded up and returned to the farm.

No injuries were reported from the ostriches' time on the loose.