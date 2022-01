An Oakland County, Mich., man bought a Fantasy 5 lottery ticket on his 71st birthday and won a $402,063 prize. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who bought a lottery ticket on his birthday checked the winning numbers the next day and discovered he had won a $402,063 jackpot. The Oakland County man told Michigan Lottery officials he celebrated his 71st birthday by purchasing a Fantasy 5 ticket from the Dixie Party Store in Clarkston.

"I bought a Fantasy 5 ticket on my birthday hoping to win big, but you never expect to," the player said. "I went to the store the next day and got a printout of the winning numbers. When I saw I'd matched all five, I couldn't believe I had actually won, especially since it was on my birthday!"

The man's ticket matched all the numbers drawn, 01-03-19-28-29, earning him a $402,063 prize.

The winner said he plans to share his prize money with his family.