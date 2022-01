Sheriff's deputies in Texas helped a ranch owner round up a kangaroo that escaped from its home and was found hopping loose about 2 miles away. Photo courtesy of the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- A Texas sheriff's office said deputies helped an exotic pet owner round up a loose kangaroo that hopped away about 2 miles from home. The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that deputies responded to a report of a loose kangaroo in Mercedes, and they arrived to find the animal's owner pursuing the marsupial. Advertisement

The owner told deputies the kangaroo had escaped from his ranch.

The deputies were able to return the kangaroo its home.

"Details on how the kangaroo got loose are still being determined," the Facebook post said. "No injuries or property damage has been reported."