Herd of elk halts traffic on North Carolina highway

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Traffic on a North Carolina highway was brought to a standstill when a herd of elk approached the road and decided to cross.

Dean Cloer captured video when the herd created a traffic jam by crossing Highway 441 in Cherokee, near the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Advertisement

Cloer's footage shows some of the elk running across the road, while others casually walk to reach the other side and graze on the grass.

Elk are native to the area, but populations dwindled due to over-hunting by European settlers in the late 1700s. The National Park Service started to reintrode elk to the region in 2001.