Lost box of old family letters found in the road by distant relative

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- An Ontario woman who lost a box of her grandparents' old love letters when they fell from the back of a family member's vehicle was reunited with the precious heirlooms by a man who turned out to be a distant relative.
Jennifer Rybachuk of Sudbury said she was supposed to receive the letters, which were exchanged by her grandparents between 1945 and 1949, in December, but a family member accidentally left the box on his pickup truck cover and they were believed to have fallen off in transit.