Jan. 7, 2022

Rare fish found in Ohio waters for the first time since 1939

By Ben Hooper

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Ohio said a rare fish believed to have been extinct in the state has been found in local waters for the first time since 1939.

The Ohio Division of Wildlife said in a Facebook post that two longhead darters were caught by fish management crews conducting electrofishing bass surveys in the Ohio River, marking the first time the species has been documented in Ohio in more than 80 years.

"This striking creature, native to Ohio, was thought to be extirpated from the state," the post said, using a term that means "locally extinct."

"Fortunately for the longhead darter and for those of us concerned, this species is not extirpated in the Buckeye State," the division wrote.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's website states there is "little historical information" on longhead darter populations in the United States.

"Throughout its range, this fish is uncommon and the American Fisheries Society lists the longhead darter as threatened in all states where it occurs," the website says.

Man catches cricket ball dropped from nearly 400 feet for Guinness record
Odd News // 26 minutes ago
Man catches cricket ball dropped from nearly 400 feet for Guinness record
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- A Sri Lankan man living in Australia broke a Guinness World Record when he caught a cricket ball that was dropped by a drone 393 feet and 3 inches over the ground.
Store's last $20 lottery ticket brings $250,000 of Christmas luck
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Store's last $20 lottery ticket brings $250,000 of Christmas luck
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A pair of Iowa Lottery players shopping for Christmas stocking stuffers said they bought a store's last $20 scratch-off ticket -- and won a $250,000 prize.
Deer rescued from ice of frozen pond in Connecticut
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Deer rescued from ice of frozen pond in Connecticut
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Connecticut came to the assistance of an animal control officer to rescue a deer found stranded on the ice of a frozen pond.
Message in a bottle crosses Atlantic Ocean from Maryland to Ireland
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Message in a bottle crosses Atlantic Ocean from Maryland to Ireland
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A couple walking on a beach in Ireland found a message in a bottle that was launched from the United States in 2019.
Manatee rescued from dry land next to Florida road
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Manatee rescued from dry land next to Florida road
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Florida said they rescued a manatee that was stranded at the side of a road when storm waters receded.
Nebraska man's at-home DNA test reveals he has 18 half-siblings
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Nebraska man's at-home DNA test reveals he has 18 half-siblings
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A Nebraska man said an at-home DNA test led to a shocking discovery -- he and his brother have 18 half-siblings about whom the never knew.
WWII soldier's long-lost letter delivered to his widow 76 years later
Odd News // 23 hours ago
WWII soldier's long-lost letter delivered to his widow 76 years later
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A World War II soldier's letter home was delivered to his widow in Massachusetts 76 years after it was mailed from Germany.
225.13-pound ball of human hair breaks Guinness World Record
Odd News // 1 day ago
225.13-pound ball of human hair breaks Guinness World Record
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A ball of human hair started by an Ohio salon owner before being turned over to Ripley's Believe It or Not! broke a Guinness World Record when it grew to 225.13 pounds.
Cowboys help state police round up loose cows on Idaho highway
Odd News // 1 day ago
Cowboys help state police round up loose cows on Idaho highway
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The Idaho State Police said a group of cowboys on horseback assisted troopers attempting to round up loose cows on the highway.
Michigan woman plays same lottery numbers 'for years,' wins jackpot
Odd News // 1 day ago
Michigan woman plays same lottery numbers 'for years,' wins jackpot
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman said she called a state lottery hotline after a drawing and immediately realized the digits that scored a prize of $25,000 for life were the lucky numbers she has used "for years."
