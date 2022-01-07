Woman runs across New Zealand in under 21 days for Guinness World Record

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- A British woman living in New Zealand broke a world record when she ran the length of the island nation in under 21 days.

Emma Timmis, 37, a British national living in Kaiapoi, New Zealand, started running Dec. 18 in Cape Reinga and completed her journey 1,300 miles later on Friday when she crossed the finish line in Bluffs.

Timmis' official time has not been released, but by finishing her run in under 21 days, she beat Welsh runner Menna Evans' Guinness World Record of 35 days and 27 minutes by more than two weeks.

Timmis began planning her "Altumate Challenge" run four years ago, but was delayed by a lower leg injury. Her run raised money for mental illness charities Youthline in New Zealand and Young Minds in Britain.