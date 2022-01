A hog deer escaped from the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo in Kerala, India, and later was tranquilized on a nearly property and returned to the facility. Photo by sarangib/Pixabay.com

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Officials at a zoo in India said a hog deer escaped from its enclosure and vaulted over a perimeter wall before being found roaming on a nearly vacant plot of land. The Thiruvananthapuram Zoo in Kerala said the hog deer escaped from the facility Thursday and was later found wandering on a vacant property near the zoo. Advertisement

The deer was tranquilized and taken to a facility to be observed overnight before being returned to the enclosure Friday.

The escape comes after a spotted deer escaped from the zoo and was captured when it wandered into a residential area in Kanaka Nagar.

Zoo officials said work is underway to increase the height of the facility's perimeter wall to prevent future escapes.