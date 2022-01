Brian Donohue said his mother placed a ticket for the Virginia Lottery's Bank a Million drawing in his Christmas stocking, and he discovered it was a $1 million winner. Photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- A lottery ticket placed in a Virginia college student's Christmas stocking by his mother ended up winning him a $1 million prize. Brian Donohue, a math major at the University of Virginia, told Virginia Lottery officials he awoke Christmas morning to find his mother had placed a Bank a Million ticket for the Dec. 22 drawing in his stocking. Advertisement

Donohue checked the numbers from the drawing -- 4-8-21-25-32-35 -- and discovered he had won the top prize of $1 million after taxes.

The Virginia Lottery's Bank a Million game calculates its winnings so players receive their $1 million, $500,000 or $250,000 prizes after federal and state tax withholdings.

Donohue said some of his winnings will go toward paying tuition.