Odd News
Jan. 7, 2022 / 4:47 PM

Los Angeles megamansion becomes most expensive property in U.S.

By Ben Hooper

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- A 105,000-square-foot Los Angeles megamansion officially became the most expensive property in the United States when it was listed Friday for $295 million.

The Bel Air home, known as "The One," was listed Friday by Branden Williams of The Beverly Hills Estates and Aaron Kirman of Aaron Kirman Group at Compass.

The home was built by developer Nile Niami with a stated goal of creating the most expensive home in the country, with an eventual asking price of $500 million.

Niami's debt on "The One" grew to more than $180 million, and in 2021 it was placed into receivership. A bankruptcy agreement struck in December will see the house go to auction if it does not sell by Feb. 7,

Williams said he has already received offers from a Saudi royal and a wealthy Chinese buyer. He said he expects further offers from cryptocurrency buyers looking for investments.

Odd News // 30 minutes ago
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- A lottery ticket placed in a Virginia college student's Christmas stocking by his mother ended up winning him a $1 million prize.
Odd News // 46 minutes ago
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- A file of precious family letters left behind on a plane that landed in Chicago was returned to the family weeks later, thanks to an airline employee's persistence.
Odd News // 50 minutes ago
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Officials at a zoo in India said a hog deer escaped from its enclosure and vaulted over a perimeter wall before being found roaming on a nearly vacant plot of land.
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- A British woman living in New Zealand broke a world record when she ran the length of the island nation in under 21 days.
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Police and animal rescuers responded to a San Diego highway where a sea lion was spotted attempting to cross the road several miles from the nearest shoreline.
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Ohio said a rare fish believed to have been extinct in the state has been found in local waters for the first time since 1939.
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- A Sri Lankan man living in Australia broke a Guinness World Record when he caught a cricket ball that was dropped by a drone 393 feet and 3 inches over the ground.
Odd News // 1 day ago
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A pair of Iowa Lottery players shopping for Christmas stocking stuffers said they bought a store's last $20 scratch-off ticket -- and won a $250,000 prize.
Odd News // 1 day ago
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Connecticut came to the assistance of an animal control officer to rescue a deer found stranded on the ice of a frozen pond.
Odd News // 1 day ago
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A couple walking on a beach in Ireland found a message in a bottle that was launched from the United States in 2019.
