Jan. 6, 2022 / 3:55 PM

Manatee rescued from dry land next to Florida road

By Ben Hooper

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Florida said they rescued a manatee that was stranded at the side of a road when storm waters receded.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a Facebook post that a team was dispatched to the side of a Crystal River road when a manatee was spotted stranded on dry land.

"After a storm passed through during high tide, this manatee was likely able to swim near the side of the road in the rising waters, and it became stranded once the water receded," the post said.

The FWC team determined the manatee was underweight and had a wound healing on its side, in additional to some cold stress lesions.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the manatee was rescued and transported to SeaWorld for evaluation," the FWC said in a news release.

