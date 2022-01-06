Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Jan. 6, 2022 / 5:20 PM

Store's last $20 lottery ticket brings $250,000 of Christmas luck

By Ben Hooper
Store's last $20 lottery ticket brings $250,000 of Christmas luck
P.J. and Libby Vaske of Dakota Dunes, S.D., said they bought the last $20 scratch-off lottery ticket from an Iowa store and revealed a $250,000 prize when they scratched it off Christmas morning. Photo courtesy of the Iowa Lottery

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A pair of Iowa Lottery players shopping for Christmas stocking stuffers said they bought a store's last $20 scratch-off ticket -- and won a $250,000 prize.

P.J. and Libby Vaske, of Dakota Dunes, S.D., told Iowa Lottery officials they went to the Casey's store in Sioux City, Iowa, to buy lottery tickets for their Christmas stockings.

Advertisement

"We always do scratch tickets in our stockings for a little Santa gift," Libby Vaske said. "I wanted to pick some $20 tickets to put in the stocking and that was the one that was kind of just there. I was going to buy multiple ones, but that was the only one left at that store."

The ticket, a $250,000 Extreme Cash game, revealed a $250,000 prize when it was scratched off on Christmas morning.

"I didn't believe what I was seeing," she said. "I thought I was in a dream. I had my husband come up and look at it: 'Is this right?!'

She said her husband was equally incredulous.

"We're still pretty much in disbelief," Libby Vaske said. "We just kind of figured, 'Well, this doesn't happen to people like us.'"

Advertisement

The couple said their winnings will go toward home improvements and college funds for their three children.

Read More

Michigan woman plays same lottery numbers 'for years,' wins jackpot North Carolina man wins $1 million from Christmas gift lottery ticket $250 lottery win leads to $1M New Year's Eve jackpot for N.C. man

Latest Headlines

Deer rescued from ice of frozen pond in Connecticut
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Deer rescued from ice of frozen pond in Connecticut
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Connecticut came to the assistance of an animal control officer to rescue a deer found stranded on the ice of a frozen pond.
Message in a bottle crosses Atlantic Ocean from Maryland to Ireland
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Message in a bottle crosses Atlantic Ocean from Maryland to Ireland
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A couple walking on a beach in Ireland found a message in a bottle that was launched from the United States in 2019.
Manatee rescued from dry land next to Florida road
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Manatee rescued from dry land next to Florida road
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Florida said they rescued a manatee that was stranded at the side of a road when storm waters receded.
Nebraska man's at-home DNA test reveals he has 18 half-siblings
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Nebraska man's at-home DNA test reveals he has 18 half-siblings
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A Nebraska man said an at-home DNA test led to a shocking discovery -- he and his brother have 18 half-siblings about whom the never knew.
WWII soldier's long-lost letter delivered to his widow 76 years later
Odd News // 4 hours ago
WWII soldier's long-lost letter delivered to his widow 76 years later
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A World War II soldier's letter home was delivered to his widow in Massachusetts 76 years after it was mailed from Germany.
225.13-pound ball of human hair breaks Guinness World Record
Odd News // 5 hours ago
225.13-pound ball of human hair breaks Guinness World Record
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A ball of human hair started by an Ohio salon owner before being turned over to Ripley's Believe It or Not! broke a Guinness World Record when it grew to 225.13 pounds.
Cowboys help state police round up loose cows on Idaho highway
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Cowboys help state police round up loose cows on Idaho highway
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The Idaho State Police said a group of cowboys on horseback assisted troopers attempting to round up loose cows on the highway.
Michigan woman plays same lottery numbers 'for years,' wins jackpot
Odd News // 1 day ago
Michigan woman plays same lottery numbers 'for years,' wins jackpot
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman said she called a state lottery hotline after a drawing and immediately realized the digits that scored a prize of $25,000 for life were the lucky numbers she has used "for years."
Family cat accidentally donated to thrift store with old recliner
Odd News // 1 day ago
Family cat accidentally donated to thrift store with old recliner
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A cat was reunited with its Colorado family after being accidentally donated to a thrift store along with an old recliner.
Lifeguard, 17, rescues struggling kangaroo at Australian beach
Odd News // 1 day ago
Lifeguard, 17, rescues struggling kangaroo at Australian beach
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A 17-year-old lifeguard at an Australian beach rescued a kangaroo that got caught in rough surf and had trouble paddling back to shore.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Family cat accidentally donated to thrift store with old recliner
Family cat accidentally donated to thrift store with old recliner
Woman carries lion down Kuwait street after animal's escape
Woman carries lion down Kuwait street after animal's escape
Adventurer, scientist become the first to ascend Earth's tallest mountain
Adventurer, scientist become the first to ascend Earth's tallest mountain
Thieving coconut crab snips through golfer's club on Christmas Island
Thieving coconut crab snips through golfer's club on Christmas Island
Michigan woman plays same lottery numbers 'for years,' wins jackpot
Michigan woman plays same lottery numbers 'for years,' wins jackpot
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement