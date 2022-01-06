Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Jan. 6, 2022 / 12:28 PM

Cowboys help state police round up loose cows on Idaho highway

By Ben Hooper

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The Idaho State Police said a group of cowboys on horseback assisted troopers attempting to round up loose cows on the highway.

The state police said troopers responded to a call about cattle blocking traffic on Interstate 84 in Caldwell, and they arrived to find two cows in the roadway, while a third had jumped a fence and was safely away from traffic.

Advertisement

"With help from the cows' owner, the troopers used their best wrangling skills, and at one point positioned their patrol cars to try and direct the cows back into the owner's trailer," police said in a Facebook post. "Great idea. Didn't work."

Some friends of the cows' owner showed up on horseback and the cowboys were able to wrangle the cattle into a trailer.

"Many thanks to officers with Caldwell Police and deputies with Canyon County Sheriff's Office for also using their best wrangling skills to give this story a happy ending," the post said.

Read More

Michigan woman plays same lottery numbers 'for years,' wins jackpot Family cat accidentally donated to thrift store with old recliner Lifeguard, 17, rescues struggling kangaroo at Australian beach

Latest Headlines

Michigan woman plays same lottery numbers 'for years,' wins jackpot
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Michigan woman plays same lottery numbers 'for years,' wins jackpot
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman said she called a state lottery hotline after a drawing and immediately realized the digits that scored a prize of $25,000 for life were the lucky numbers she has used "for years."
Family cat accidentally donated to thrift store with old recliner
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Family cat accidentally donated to thrift store with old recliner
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A cat was reunited with its Colorado family after being accidentally donated to a thrift store along with an old recliner.
Lifeguard, 17, rescues struggling kangaroo at Australian beach
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Lifeguard, 17, rescues struggling kangaroo at Australian beach
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A 17-year-old lifeguard at an Australian beach rescued a kangaroo that got caught in rough surf and had trouble paddling back to shore.
Ship arrives in Russia with cargo of cars encased in ice and snow
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Ship arrives in Russia with cargo of cars encased in ice and snow
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A ship that hit severe weather in the Sea of Japan arrived in Russia with its load of new cars encased in snow and ice.
520 drones put on light show to celebrate dog's birthday
Odd News // 21 hours ago
520 drones put on light show to celebrate dog's birthday
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A Chinese woman celebrated her dog's 10th birthday by hiring a team of 520 drones to put on a canine birthday-themed light show in the sky.
British bachelor uses billboards to search for a wife
Odd News // 22 hours ago
British bachelor uses billboards to search for a wife
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A British bachelor is taking an unorthodox approach to his search for the right mate: putting up billboards with his photo.
Champagne glass pyramid breaks Guinness record in Dubai
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Champagne glass pyramid breaks Guinness record in Dubai
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A Dubai hotel celebrated the new year by breaking a Guinness World Record with a champagne pyramid composed of 54,740 glasses of bubbly.
Wallaby escapes from petting farm in England
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Wallaby escapes from petting farm in England
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A petting farm in England is asking neighbors to be on the lookout for a wallaby that escaped and was last seen heading toward the woods.
North Carolina man wins $1 million from Christmas gift lottery ticket
Odd News // 1 day ago
North Carolina man wins $1 million from Christmas gift lottery ticket
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man received a scratch-off lottery ticket as Christmas gift from his wife and ended up collecting a $1 million prize.
Incredible Hulk comic book auction smashes record at $490,000
Odd News // 1 day ago
Incredible Hulk comic book auction smashes record at $490,000
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A rare copy of Marvel Comics' The Incredible Hulk #1 smashed a world record when it was auctioned for $490,000.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Woman carries lion down Kuwait street after animal's escape
Woman carries lion down Kuwait street after animal's escape
Adventurer, scientist become the first to ascend Earth's tallest mountain
Adventurer, scientist become the first to ascend Earth's tallest mountain
Thieving coconut crab snips through golfer's club on Christmas Island
Thieving coconut crab snips through golfer's club on Christmas Island
Twin French TV stars Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff die of COVID-19
Twin French TV stars Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff die of COVID-19
Israel reports world's first 'flurona' influenza-COVID double infection
Israel reports world's first 'flurona' influenza-COVID double infection
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement