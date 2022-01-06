Cowboys help state police round up loose cows on Idaho highway

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The Idaho State Police said a group of cowboys on horseback assisted troopers attempting to round up loose cows on the highway.

The state police said troopers responded to a call about cattle blocking traffic on Interstate 84 in Caldwell, and they arrived to find two cows in the roadway, while a third had jumped a fence and was safely away from traffic.

"With help from the cows' owner, the troopers used their best wrangling skills, and at one point positioned their patrol cars to try and direct the cows back into the owner's trailer," police said in a Facebook post. "Great idea. Didn't work."

Some friends of the cows' owner showed up on horseback and the cowboys were able to wrangle the cattle into a trailer.

"Many thanks to officers with Caldwell Police and deputies with Canyon County Sheriff's Office for also using their best wrangling skills to give this story a happy ending," the post said.