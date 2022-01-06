Message in a bottle crosses Atlantic Ocean from Maryland to Ireland

Rita Simmonds and Ciaran Marron were walking on Magheraroarty beach, on the Dooey Peninsula in Ireland's Donegal County, when they found a message in a bottle that crossed the Atlantic Ocean from Maryland. Photo by Atlantios/Pixabay.com

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A couple walking on a beach in Northern Ireland found a message in a bottle that was launched from the United States in 2019. Rita Simmonds and Ciaran Marronn, of Belfast, said they were walking Wednesday at Magheraroarty beach, on the Dooey Peninsula in Ireland's County Donegal, when they spotted a glass bottle in the sand. Advertisement

The bottle contained $2 in U.S. currency and contained a note that revealed it had been launched from Ocean City, Md., in 2019.

"It's like a childhood dream to find something like this," Simmonds told Donegal Daily.

The note's author, an 11-year-old girl named Sasha, included a phone number and asked the finders of her bottle to get into contact. The couple said they are planning to attempt call the girl to tell her what happened to her message in a bottle.

"We've found amazing things on the beach before, like fossils and stones, but never anything like this," Simmonds said.

The bottle was far from the first of its type to cross the Atlantic Ocean.

Richard Lord said he was cleaning trash from Chouet Beach on the British Channel island of Guernsey in November when he found a message in a bottle containing a $1 bill and a message saying it had been launched in January 2020 from a location about 75 miles southeast of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.