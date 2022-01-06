Deer rescued from ice of frozen pond in Connecticut

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Connecticut came to the assistance of an animal control officer to rescue a deer found stranded on the ice of a frozen pond.

The Wolcott Police Department said in a Facebook post that Animal Control Officer Roz Nenninger called the Wolcott Volunteer Fire Department for backup when the deer was spotted stranded on the ice of the frozen pond at the Jackson Rod & Gun Club.

"The deer had wandered onto the lake, slipped down and could not get up and off the slippery ice," the Facebook post said.

A video shared by the department shows a rescuer crawling out onto the ice on his stomach to reach the deer and attach a rope so it could be towed back to shore.

"Once rescued from the pond, the deer, who appeared to be OK, was released and pranced off into the large wooded area," the post said.