Jan. 6, 2022 / 1:21 PM

225.13-pound ball of human hair breaks Guinness World Record

By Ben Hooper

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A ball of human hair started by an Ohio salon owner before being turned over to Ripley's Believe It or Not! broke a Guinness World Record when it grew to 225.13 pounds.

Steve Warden, owner of the Blockers salon in Cambridge, said his son inspired him to start "Hoss" the hairball using clippings from his customers, and the ball grew until it was large enough to be featured by Ripley's Believe It or Not!

"From there, it was possibly going to go into a museum and it was pretty much going to end there," Warden told Guinness World Records.

The story of Hoss wasn't over, however, as Ripley's took the ball to Orlando Comic Con and asked attendees to donate their own hair clippings to help the ball grow to break the Guinness World Record.

Hoss was officially weighed in December and certified at 225.13 pounds, breaking the record of 167 pounds set by Missouri barber Henry Coffer in 2014.

"It actually has changed my life," Warden said. "I did it because of the love for my children and my future grandchildren, and just to show that you know, if you have a crazy idea, don't worry about what people are thinking, just do it."

Cowboys help state police round up loose cows on Idaho highway
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Cowboys help state police round up loose cows on Idaho highway
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The Idaho State Police said a group of cowboys on horseback assisted troopers attempting to round up loose cows on the highway.
Michigan woman plays same lottery numbers 'for years,' wins jackpot
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Michigan woman plays same lottery numbers 'for years,' wins jackpot
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman said she called a state lottery hotline after a drawing and immediately realized the digits that scored a prize of $25,000 for life were the lucky numbers she has used "for years."
Family cat accidentally donated to thrift store with old recliner
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Family cat accidentally donated to thrift store with old recliner
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A cat was reunited with its Colorado family after being accidentally donated to a thrift store along with an old recliner.
Lifeguard, 17, rescues struggling kangaroo at Australian beach
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Lifeguard, 17, rescues struggling kangaroo at Australian beach
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A 17-year-old lifeguard at an Australian beach rescued a kangaroo that got caught in rough surf and had trouble paddling back to shore.
Ship arrives in Russia with cargo of cars encased in ice and snow
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Ship arrives in Russia with cargo of cars encased in ice and snow
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A ship that hit severe weather in the Sea of Japan arrived in Russia with its load of new cars encased in snow and ice.
520 drones put on light show to celebrate dog's birthday
Odd News // 23 hours ago
520 drones put on light show to celebrate dog's birthday
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A Chinese woman celebrated her dog's 10th birthday by hiring a team of 520 drones to put on a canine birthday-themed light show in the sky.
British bachelor uses billboards to search for a wife
Odd News // 1 day ago
British bachelor uses billboards to search for a wife
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A British bachelor is taking an unorthodox approach to his search for the right mate: putting up billboards with his photo.
Champagne glass pyramid breaks Guinness record in Dubai
Odd News // 1 day ago
Champagne glass pyramid breaks Guinness record in Dubai
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A Dubai hotel celebrated the new year by breaking a Guinness World Record with a champagne pyramid composed of 54,740 glasses of bubbly.
Wallaby escapes from petting farm in England
Odd News // 1 day ago
Wallaby escapes from petting farm in England
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A petting farm in England is asking neighbors to be on the lookout for a wallaby that escaped and was last seen heading toward the woods.
North Carolina man wins $1 million from Christmas gift lottery ticket
Odd News // 1 day ago
North Carolina man wins $1 million from Christmas gift lottery ticket
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man received a scratch-off lottery ticket as Christmas gift from his wife and ended up collecting a $1 million prize.
