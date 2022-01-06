225.13-pound ball of human hair breaks Guinness World Record

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A ball of human hair started by an Ohio salon owner before being turned over to Ripley's Believe It or Not! broke a Guinness World Record when it grew to 225.13 pounds.

Steve Warden, owner of the Blockers salon in Cambridge, said his son inspired him to start "Hoss" the hairball using clippings from his customers, and the ball grew until it was large enough to be featured by Ripley's Believe It or Not!

Advertisement

"From there, it was possibly going to go into a museum and it was pretty much going to end there," Warden told Guinness World Records.

The story of Hoss wasn't over, however, as Ripley's took the ball to Orlando Comic Con and asked attendees to donate their own hair clippings to help the ball grow to break the Guinness World Record.

Hoss was officially weighed in December and certified at 225.13 pounds, breaking the record of 167 pounds set by Missouri barber Henry Coffer in 2014.

"It actually has changed my life," Warden said. "I did it because of the love for my children and my future grandchildren, and just to show that you know, if you have a crazy idea, don't worry about what people are thinking, just do it."