Jan. 5, 2022 / 1:08 PM

Wallaby escapes from petting farm in England

By Ben Hooper

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A petting farm in England is asking neighbors to be on the lookout for a wallaby that escaped and was last seen heading toward the woods.

The Tiny Steps Petting Farm in Thurlby said the 7-month-old wallaby, a smaller cousin of the kangaroo, escaped Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

The wallaby, named Ant, was last seen Wednesday heading toward the woods in Lound, the farm said in a Facebook post.

"Please keep a look out if you are walking your dog along any public footpaths or in the woods," the post said.

The business said Ant is likely to be skittish around strangers and would flee if approached. Anyone who spots the marsupial is being asked to contact the farm.

