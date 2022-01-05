Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Jan. 5, 2022 / 1:51 PM

Champagne glass pyramid breaks Guinness record in Dubai

By Ben Hooper

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A Dubai hotel celebrated the new year by breaking a Guinness World Record with a champagne pyramid composed of 54,740 glasses of bubbly.

Officials at Dubai hotel Atlantis, The Palm, said it took five days to stack the 54,740 coupe glasses filled with Moet & Chandon champagne into a pyramid that measured more than 27 feet high.

Advertisement

The resulting beverage stack earned the Guinness World Record for largest drinking glass pyramid, beating the previous record of 50,116 glasses, which was set in 2017 in Madrid.

"Following what has been a challenging year for us all, it's a pleasure to stand here today toasting to the dawn of 2022," Timothy Kelly, the executive vice president and managing director of Atlantis Resorts and Residences, told Travel + Leisure.

"The champagne tower is traditionally a beacon of greatness and generosity, and we'd like to toast to a new year filled with both in abundance."

The hotel said a local glassblower will be recycling the coupe glasses into reusable glassware for the hotel's rooms and suites.

Read More

Wallaby escapes from petting farm in England North Carolina man wins $1 million from Christmas gift lottery ticket Incredible Hulk comic book auction smashes record at $490,000

Latest Headlines

520 drones put on light show to celebrate dog's birthday
Odd News // 25 minutes ago
520 drones put on light show to celebrate dog's birthday
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A Chinese woman celebrated her dog's 10th birthday by hiring a team of 520 drones to put on a canine birthday-themed light show in the sky.
British bachelor uses billboards to search for a wife
Odd News // 1 hour ago
British bachelor uses billboards to search for a wife
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A British bachelor is taking an unorthodox approach to his search for the right mate: putting up billboards with his photo.
Wallaby escapes from petting farm in England
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Wallaby escapes from petting farm in England
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A petting farm in England is asking neighbors to be on the lookout for a wallaby that escaped and was last seen heading toward the woods.
North Carolina man wins $1 million from Christmas gift lottery ticket
Odd News // 21 hours ago
North Carolina man wins $1 million from Christmas gift lottery ticket
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man received a scratch-off lottery ticket as Christmas gift from his wife and ended up collecting a $1 million prize.
Incredible Hulk comic book auction smashes record at $490,000
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Incredible Hulk comic book auction smashes record at $490,000
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A rare copy of Marvel Comics' The Incredible Hulk #1 smashed a world record when it was auctioned for $490,000.
Dog rescued from storm drain in Texas
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Dog rescued from storm drain in Texas
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Authorities in Texas came to the rescue of a dog that got trapped in a storm drain.
Buzzard rescued from front grill of car in England
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Buzzard rescued from front grill of car in England
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A British woman who felt a bump while driving only discovered the next morning that a buzzard was trapped in the front grill of her car.
Class ring lost in rental car in 2012 found by vehicle's new owner
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Class ring lost in rental car in 2012 found by vehicle's new owner
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A class ring lost in a rental car in 2012 was returned to its owner after the car's new owner found it between the seats of the vehicle.
Monkey visits kindergarten in China, accepts offered snacks
Odd News // 1 day ago
Monkey visits kindergarten in China, accepts offered snacks
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A monkey wandered into a Chinese town and was spotted hanging out at a school, where it was fed snacks by local children.
Woman carries lion down Kuwait street after animal's escape
Odd News // 1 day ago
Woman carries lion down Kuwait street after animal's escape
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A viral video showing a woman carrying a lion in her arms on a Kuwait street shows the aftermath of the animal's escape, local authorities confirmed.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Adventurer, scientist become the first to ascend Earth's tallest mountain
Adventurer, scientist become the first to ascend Earth's tallest mountain
Thieving coconut crab snips through golfer's club on Christmas Island
Thieving coconut crab snips through golfer's club on Christmas Island
Woman carries lion down Kuwait street after animal's escape
Woman carries lion down Kuwait street after animal's escape
Incredible Hulk comic book auction smashes record at $490,000
Incredible Hulk comic book auction smashes record at $490,000
Landmark 'big potato' monument vandalized on New Year's Day
Landmark 'big potato' monument vandalized on New Year's Day
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement