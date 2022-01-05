Champagne glass pyramid breaks Guinness record in Dubai

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A Dubai hotel celebrated the new year by breaking a Guinness World Record with a champagne pyramid composed of 54,740 glasses of bubbly.

Officials at Dubai hotel Atlantis, The Palm, said it took five days to stack the 54,740 coupe glasses filled with Moet & Chandon champagne into a pyramid that measured more than 27 feet high.

The resulting beverage stack earned the Guinness World Record for largest drinking glass pyramid, beating the previous record of 50,116 glasses, which was set in 2017 in Madrid.

"Following what has been a challenging year for us all, it's a pleasure to stand here today toasting to the dawn of 2022," Timothy Kelly, the executive vice president and managing director of Atlantis Resorts and Residences, told Travel + Leisure.

"The champagne tower is traditionally a beacon of greatness and generosity, and we'd like to toast to a new year filled with both in abundance."

The hotel said a local glassblower will be recycling the coupe glasses into reusable glassware for the hotel's rooms and suites.