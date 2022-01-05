Michigan woman plays same lottery numbers 'for years,' wins jackpot

Brenda Walker, of Canton, Mich., said the numbers that earned her a lottery prize of $25,000 a year for life were the same numbers she has been using to play the lottery "for years." Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman said she called a state lottery hotline after a drawing and immediately realized the digits that scored a prize of $25,000 for life were the lucky numbers she has used "for years." Brenda Walker, 77, of Canton, told Michigan Lottery officials she bought a Lucky for Life ticket from the Canton Mini Mart and she called the lottery hotline the day after the Nov. 27 drawing to hear the results. Advertisement

"I've played a special set of numbers made up of birth dates and other special dates for years," said Walker. "Every night after the drawing I call the winning numbers hotline and check my ticket.

"When the numbers were read off, I recognized them right away and had to press the repeat option a few times to make sure I was hearing right."

Walker matched all five white balls from the drawing: 02-06-07-11-19. The numbers earned her a prize of $25,000 a year for life.

"When it finally sank in, I jumped up in excitement and was filled with a warm, happy, and excited feeling. I am so thankful for this prize," Walker said.

Walker chose to receive her prize as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $390,000.

She said some of the winnings will go toward buying a new car.